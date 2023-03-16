Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Senate adopts law on 2023 national budget review

16 March 2023, 12:58
Senate adopts law on 2023 national budget review

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Senators have adopted the Law on the 2023 National Budget Review, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We have submitted some adjustments to the budget as part of fulfillment of the Presidential instructions. These funds will be spent on priority tasks, such as development of regions, agrarian sector, energy, and solution of social problems,» Chairman of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev says.

As Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev said presenting the document, budget revenues are expected to make 19.3 trillion tenge with an increase by 1.5 trillion tenge. Budget deficit is expected to be at 2.7% against GDP. Budget expenditures are planned to reach 22.5 trillion tenge. In whole, budget revenues will be raised to 2.2 trillion tenge in some priority areas.

An additional 800 billion tenge of target transfer from the National Fund will be attracted to finance socially important projects and strategically important infrastructure projects, the Minister said.


Related news
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News