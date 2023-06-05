Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai region

Semey to spend over 7 bln tenge on construction of new bridge

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 June 2023, 16:17
Semey to spend over 7 bln tenge on construction of new bridge

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – A new bridge is to be constructed in Semey, akim (governor) of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the press briefing governor Urankhayev revealed that 7.2 billion tenge had been allotted for the construction of the bridge. The construction is planned to be completed in 2025.

According to Urankhayev, Japanese experts will be involved in the project.

The design of the new almost 1-km-long bridge in Semey worth 31.3 billion tenge was presented to the governor last July.

Earlier governor Urankhayev announced the construction of a new landfill site in Abai region.


Construction    Abai region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty