    Semey to expand video surveillance network

    5 June 2023, 17:33

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Abai region Governor Nurlan Urankhayev announced the plans to expand the video surveillance network throughout the region, Kazinform reports.

    «The Sergek photo and video surveillance system was installed in the city of Semey on October 1 to ensure public and road safety. More than 1,500 security cameras were connected to the situation centre,» the governor made public at today’s briefing at the Abai regional library.

    The governor also told about the progress of the construction of a new bridge and the reconstruction of a vehicular bridge. The reconstruction works worth 30.4 billion tenge will complete in 2025.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Security Abai region
