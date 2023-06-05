Semey to commission over 140 apartment buildings

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Abai region Governor Nurlan Urankhayev made public the region’s housing constructions plans, Kazinform reports.

Over 19,000 people are on the waiting list for housing now, some 13,800 in Semey, including 2,370 large families. 66 apartment buildings up to 459,000 square meters are under construction as of today.

He said 148 more will be commissioned within three years ahead to provide 6,800 families with housing.

The governor announced the region built four schools for 1,700 seats in 2022 to reduce school shortage. A 650-seat school in Semey was financed by private investments. 11 more schools for 5,700 schoolchildren will be constructed in 2023-2025 as part of the national pilot project The Comfortable School. Construction of five schools will start this year.



