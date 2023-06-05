Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai region

Semey to commission over 140 apartment buildings

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 June 2023, 19:11
Semey to commission over 140 apartment buildings

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Abai region Governor Nurlan Urankhayev made public the region’s housing constructions plans, Kazinform reports.

Over 19,000 people are on the waiting list for housing now, some 13,800 in Semey, including 2,370 large families. 66 apartment buildings up to 459,000 square meters are under construction as of today.

He said 148 more will be commissioned within three years ahead to provide 6,800 families with housing.

The governor announced the region built four schools for 1,700 seats in 2022 to reduce school shortage. A 650-seat school in Semey was financed by private investments. 11 more schools for 5,700 schoolchildren will be constructed in 2023-2025 as part of the national pilot project The Comfortable School. Construction of five schools will start this year.


Education    Construction    Abai region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed