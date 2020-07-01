Semey mayor tests positive for coronavirus

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of the city of Semey Yermak Salimov has been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

The news has been shared by the mayor himself in a Facebook post which reads his latest test for COVID-19 has returned positive.

According to the post, Salimov could have contracted the disease during a set of numerous meetings, which he could not avoid even when the restrictive measures were in place. The Semey mayor confirmed he had self-isolated and had been working remotely.



