    Semey mayor tests positive for coronavirus

    1 July 2020, 16:03

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of the city of Semey Yermak Salimov has been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    The news has been shared by the mayor himself in a Facebook post which reads his latest test for COVID-19 has returned positive.

    According to the post, Salimov could have contracted the disease during a set of numerous meetings, which he could not avoid even when the restrictive measures were in place. The Semey mayor confirmed he had self-isolated and had been working remotely.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    East Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
