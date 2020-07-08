Semey mayor beats COVID-19 virus

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of the city of Semey Yermak Salimov has beat the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from his Instagram account.

In the Instagram post, the Semey mayor informed that he had self-isolated and followed the COVID-19 rules. His latest test for the coronavirus infection has returned negative. The mayor informed he is returning to normal working conditions.

The mayor has also posted the information on the availability of pharmaceuticals at the regional medical organizations. According to him, the city's temporary and infectious hospitals have 74,929 medications, including 12,947 anti-fever, 1,141 anti-viral, and 60,841 antibiotics.

He also admitted the shortage of anti-fever and anti-viral pharmaceuticals at the city's pharmacies. According to him, such a shortage is due to the unjustifiably high demand for the pharmaceuticals. He insisted that the said pharmaceuticals would be delivered to pharmacies to normalize the situation.