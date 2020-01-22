Go to the main site
    Semey kicks off celebration of 175th anniversary of Abai

    22 January 2020, 19:23

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Semey has officially kicked off the celebratory events on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of Abai, Kazinform reports.

    The solemn opening of the celebrations of the 175th anniversary of Abai began at the theater named after Abai. Semey mayor Yermak Salimov and deputy governor of East Kazakhstan region Alisher Markhabat attended the opening ceremony, the exhibition dedicated to Abai and the celebratory concert at the theater.

    «Today in Semey we begin the celebration of this historic milestone. Yesterday in the Kazakh capital First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the start to celebrations of the 175th anniversary of Abai. Today’s event will give start to many celebratory events which will take place in all corners of East Kazakhstan region, the native land of Abai. I hope that all events dated to the anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and writer will have a profound meaning and value,» deputy governor of East Kazakhstan region Alisher Markhabat said.

    During the concert performers and singers delighted the audience with small plays about the life and creative work of Abai as well as their incredible voices.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

