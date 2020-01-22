Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai 175 Years

Semey kicks off celebration of 175th anniversary of Abai

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 January 2020, 19:23
Semey kicks off celebration of 175th anniversary of Abai

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Semey has officially kicked off the celebratory events on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of Abai, Kazinform reports.

The solemn opening of the celebrations of the 175th anniversary of Abai began at the theater named after Abai. Semey mayor Yermak Salimov and deputy governor of East Kazakhstan region Alisher Markhabat attended the opening ceremony, the exhibition dedicated to Abai and the celebratory concert at the theater.

photo

«Today in Semey we begin the celebration of this historic milestone. Yesterday in the Kazakh capital First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the start to celebrations of the 175th anniversary of Abai. Today’s event will give start to many celebratory events which will take place in all corners of East Kazakhstan region, the native land of Abai. I hope that all events dated to the anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and writer will have a profound meaning and value,» deputy governor of East Kazakhstan region Alisher Markhabat said.

During the concert performers and singers delighted the audience with small plays about the life and creative work of Abai as well as their incredible voices.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


East Kazakhstan region    Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final