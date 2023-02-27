Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Self-nominees may hold pre-election debates – CEC

27 February 2023, 14:28
Self-nominees may hold pre-election debates – CEC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Self-nominees are entitled to hold pre-election debates, Ashim Berdibekov, Deputy Chief of the CEC Analysis and Communication Sector, says, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«63 million tenge have been allocated for the pre-election debates of the political parties scheduled for March 16. Khabar Agency prepares the regulations of conducting the debates and submits its recommendations to us. The regulations will be revised and approved at the next session. Self-nominees are also entitled to hold the debates,» Ashim Berdibekov said.

Those running for the election from single-mandate districts will cover the debate-related costs themselves.


Related news
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
Теги:
Read also
People’s Party of Kazakhstan confident in voters' support - statement
CIS Observation Mission hails parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan
2023 elections: 6 political parties win Majilis seats – preliminary results
2023 Kazakh parliamentary elections: OSCE/ODIHR observation mission issues statement of preliminary findings
Kazakhstanis were motivated to vote – U.S. observer
TurkPA Observers Mission highly evaluates Mar 19 elections in Kazakhstan
SCO Mission says elections in Kazakhstan were transparent and democratic
Kazakstan achieved great progress - Palestinian Ambassador on Mar 19 parliamentary elections
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
5 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz

News