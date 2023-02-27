Self-nominees may hold pre-election debates – CEC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Self-nominees are entitled to hold pre-election debates, Ashim Berdibekov, Deputy Chief of the CEC Analysis and Communication Sector, says, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«63 million tenge have been allocated for the pre-election debates of the political parties scheduled for March 16. Khabar Agency prepares the regulations of conducting the debates and submits its recommendations to us. The regulations will be revised and approved at the next session. Self-nominees are also entitled to hold the debates,» Ashim Berdibekov said.

Those running for the election from single-mandate districts will cover the debate-related costs themselves.