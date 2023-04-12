Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
SEEC meeting to take part in Moscow May 24-25

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 April 2023, 21:25
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – A Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting with the participation of the Heads of State of the EAEU member states is to take place on May 24-25 in Moscow, Iya Malkina, official spokesperson of the Eurasian Economic Commission, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Summit with the participation of the Heads of State of the EAEU member states is to take place on May 24-25,» said Iya Malkina.

She went on to say that as part of the Forum, the 2nd Eurasian Economic Forum under the theme of 'Eurasian Integration in a Multipolar World' will be held.

Malkina noted that the agenda of the high-level meeting will be adopted at a meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission on April 20-21 in Moscow.

As part of the April meeting of the EEC Council, it is planned to discuss the report on development of approaches towards the cooperation of the Union’s countries in provision of medical care to workers and their family members in the state of employment, roadmap on introducing mechanisms for tracking transportation using navigation seals, changes to the technical regulation on safety of wheeled vehicles, and so on.

«The Council will also review the documents to be presented to the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and pas its agenda,» said Malkina.


