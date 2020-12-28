Security Council Chairman receives Defense Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

At the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the results of combat and command training of the Armed Forces in 2020 and the measures taken to improve it.

Minister Yermekbayev also talked about the development of military medicine and participation of the Kazakh Armed Forces in the fight against COVID-19.

In conclusion, the Chairman of the Security Council gave a number of specific instructions.