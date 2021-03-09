Go to the main site
    Security Council Chairman receives Asset Issekeshev

    9 March 2021, 18:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Security Council Nursultan Nazarbayev received Asset Ishekeshev to hear a report on the progress in implementation of the tasks given at the latest session of the Council, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Elbasy.

    «We held the session of the Security Council where we discussed some relevant issues. We approved the corresponding Strategy within the framework of which it is necessary to organize our work. The Office of the Security Council needs to control the progress in implementation of the tasks given,» Elbasy said during the meeting.

    In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev paid utmost attention to the issue of development of domestic military and industrial complex.

    Asset Issekeshev, in turn, reported on the progress in development of the actions plan for implementation of the National Security Strategy for 2021-2025 and the work done by the Office to detect security threats and develop measures to prevent and neutralize them.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

