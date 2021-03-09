Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Security Council Chairman receives Asset Issekeshev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 March 2021, 18:09
Security Council Chairman receives Asset Issekeshev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Security Council Nursultan Nazarbayev received Asset Ishekeshev to hear a report on the progress in implementation of the tasks given at the latest session of the Council, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Elbasy.

«We held the session of the Security Council where we discussed some relevant issues. We approved the corresponding Strategy within the framework of which it is necessary to organize our work. The Office of the Security Council needs to control the progress in implementation of the tasks given,» Elbasy said during the meeting.

In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev paid utmost attention to the issue of development of domestic military and industrial complex.

Asset Issekeshev, in turn, reported on the progress in development of the actions plan for implementation of the National Security Strategy for 2021-2025 and the work done by the Office to detect security threats and develop measures to prevent and neutralize them.


Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku