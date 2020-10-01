Go to the main site
    Security Council Chairman met with Kazakh Interior Minister

    1 October 2020, 19:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Security Council Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    The Minister reported on the measures taken to ensure law and order in the country amid the quarantine imposed, work to ensure transparency and openness of law enforcement bodies activities.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev noted importance of implementation of the President’s tasks for further reforming of the police service and law enforcement in the country.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

