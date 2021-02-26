Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Secretary of State lays flowers to Zhambyl Zhabayev monument in Nur-Sultan

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 February 2021, 14:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev has laid the flowers to the monument of Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the flower-laying ceremony in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, were public figures, delegates from Zhambyl region, Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova, and akim (mayor) of the city Altai Kulginov.

On February 28, 2021, Kazakhstan will mark 175th anniversary of Kazakh poet Zhambyl.

«The first festivities dedicated to the great Kazakh poet’s anniversary have kicked off in Nur-Sultan. Upon the instruction of the mayor, the special delegation from Zhambyl region has arrived in the Kazakh capital. These events are of paramount importance, especially for the upcoming generation. Zhambyl was not only a prominent poet and akyn, but also an outstanding figure and founder of oral literature. We need to demonstrate what significant imprint he left,» said secretary of the Zhambyl regional maslikhat Makhmetkali Sarybekov.

photo


On February 25, Secretary of State Kusherbayev chaired the first session of the State Commission for preparations and holding of the 175th anniversary of Zhambyl.

Recall that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on the establishment of the commission in order to organize and hold the jubilee events.

photo

photo


