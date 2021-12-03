Secretary of State lays flowers to Zhambyl Zhabayev and Nurgissa Tlendiyev monuments

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev and public figures paid a working visit to the literary and memorial museum of Zhambyl Zhabayev in Almaty region and laid flowers to the monument, Kazinform reports.

Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov, Secretary of State of Kyrgyzstan Suiunbek Kasmambetov, Culture and Sports Minister of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova, Almaty Governor Kanat Bozumbayev, public figures, writers and others took part in the ceremony.

Besides, they visited the museum of the great akyn and laid flowers to the monument of Kazakh composer Nurgissa Tlendiyev.

The Zhambyl Zhabayev museum held the meeting with young artists and poets, and the presentation of the Zhambyl Alemi (The world of Zhambyl) book. This year marks 175th anniversary of great Kazakh akyn. Above 700 various events, literary evenings, thematic excursions, book exhibitions, roundtables were held in Almaty region to promote the poet’s legacy.

The event was held as part of celebrations of the 30th anniversary of independence and 175th anniversary of Zhambyl Zhabayev.