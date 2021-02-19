Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    Secretary of State Kusherbayev pays working visit to Almaty region

    19 February 2021, 18:35

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev paid a working visit to Almaty region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    While in the region, the Secretary of State familiarized with the progress in implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru program and preparations for the 175th anniversary of Zhambyl Zhabayev.

    As part of the working trip, Secretary Kusherbayev visited a number of social and cultural facilities of Karasai and Zhambyl districts.

    During his visit to the «Atameken» Historical and Cultural Center of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Secretary Kusherbayev surveyed the expositions highlighting the historical role the First President – Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, played in Kazakhstan’s independence.

    In addition, Krymbek Kusherbayev visited the sports and recreation complex «Ushkonyr» built within the framework of the Tugan zher project and the memorial to Zhambyl Zhabayev.

    Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova, akim (governor) of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov, akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev, and Chairman of the Union of Writers Ulykbek Yesdauletov unveiled the plans on celebration of the 175th anniversary of great akyn Zhambyl Zhabayev in the region.

    It was revealed that as part of the celebrations a biopic dedicated to Zhambyl is planned to be made.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Operaliya International Festival to be held in Astana
    Kazakhstani play ‘Roza Baglanova’ wins top prize at Daegu International Musical Festival in S. Korea
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region