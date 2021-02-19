Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Secretary of State Kusherbayev pays working visit to Almaty region

Kudrenok Tatyana
19 February 2021, 18:35
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev paid a working visit to Almaty region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

While in the region, the Secretary of State familiarized with the progress in implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru program and preparations for the 175th anniversary of Zhambyl Zhabayev.

As part of the working trip, Secretary Kusherbayev visited a number of social and cultural facilities of Karasai and Zhambyl districts.

During his visit to the «Atameken» Historical and Cultural Center of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Secretary Kusherbayev surveyed the expositions highlighting the historical role the First President – Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, played in Kazakhstan’s independence.

In addition, Krymbek Kusherbayev visited the sports and recreation complex «Ushkonyr» built within the framework of the Tugan zher project and the memorial to Zhambyl Zhabayev.

Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova, akim (governor) of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov, akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev, and Chairman of the Union of Writers Ulykbek Yesdauletov unveiled the plans on celebration of the 175th anniversary of great akyn Zhambyl Zhabayev in the region.

It was revealed that as part of the celebrations a biopic dedicated to Zhambyl is planned to be made.


