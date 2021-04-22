Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Secretary of State holds session of Republican Commission on the issues of state symbols

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 April 2021, 19:03
Secretary of State holds session of Republican Commission on the issues of state symbols

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev held an online session of the Republican Commission for the issues of state symbols, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Opening the session, Secretary Kusherbayev stressed that the state symbols are an important value of Kazakhstan’s independence. They, according to him, represent the unity and civil identity of the people of the country.

The Secretary of State noted that amendments to the legislation and normative acts on the use of state symbols had been developed in line with the instruction of the Head of State.

Attending the session, Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova reported on those amendments. Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Beibut Atamkulov and akim (governor) of Akmola region Yermek Marzhykpayev briefed those present on the work done to promote and use the state symbols.

Following results of the session, Secretary Kusherbayev gave a number of specific instructions. For instance, governors of the regions and akims (mayors) of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent cities were instructed to promote the state symbols, especially in distant rural areas.


Secretary of State of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed