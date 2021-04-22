Secretary of State holds session of Republican Commission on the issues of state symbols

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev held an online session of the Republican Commission for the issues of state symbols, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Opening the session, Secretary Kusherbayev stressed that the state symbols are an important value of Kazakhstan’s independence. They, according to him, represent the unity and civil identity of the people of the country.

The Secretary of State noted that amendments to the legislation and normative acts on the use of state symbols had been developed in line with the instruction of the Head of State.

Attending the session, Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova reported on those amendments. Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Beibut Atamkulov and akim (governor) of Akmola region Yermek Marzhykpayev briefed those present on the work done to promote and use the state symbols.

Following results of the session, Secretary Kusherbayev gave a number of specific instructions. For instance, governors of the regions and akims (mayors) of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent cities were instructed to promote the state symbols, especially in distant rural areas.