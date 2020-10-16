Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Secretary of State attends celebratory events dated to Al Farabi 1150th anniversary

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 October 2020, 18:47
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Secretary of State, Chairman of the State Commisison for prepartions and holding 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al Farabi Krymbek Kusherbayev attended the final celebratory events dated to Al Farabi 1150th anniversary at the Al Farabi International Centre in Almaty, the Akorda press service informs.

Opening the meeting the Secretary of State summed up some results of the 1150th anniversary of Al Farabi noting that despite pandemic Kazakhstani scholars and scientific community have done great work to promote and promulgate the legacy of threw great scientist in the country and abroad.

A series of international conferences were organized jointly with the Oxford University, Nehru University, Istanbul University, Sofia University and others with support of Kazakh embassy and Al Farabi centres.

The jubilee of the great thinker was celebrated in India, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

More than 5,000 people from 50 states of the world, including the U.S., Germany, France, Japan and China took part in the international events.

26 online conferences, roundtables and seminars were held in Kazakhstan.


