    Secretary of Kazakh Security Council holds talks with Russian counterpart

    21 November 2019, 18:37

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The offices of the Security Councils of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation held extended consultations in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    During the consultations, Secretary of the Kazakh Security Council Kalmukhanbet Kassymov and his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev discussed the relevant issues of bilateral cooperation.

    The sides further considered the state of water security as well as key aspects of interaction in preserving eco systems of trans-border water resources. Utmost attention was paid to the strengthening of military and technical cooperation.

    Kassymov and Patrushev also exchanged views on the situation in the sphere of regional and international security and areas of further partnership.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

