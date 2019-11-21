Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Secretary of Kazakh Security Council holds talks with Russian counterpart

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 November 2019, 18:37
Secretary of Kazakh Security Council holds talks with Russian counterpart

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The offices of the Security Councils of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation held extended consultations in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the consultations, Secretary of the Kazakh Security Council Kalmukhanbet Kassymov and his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev discussed the relevant issues of bilateral cooperation.

The sides further considered the state of water security as well as key aspects of interaction in preserving eco systems of trans-border water resources. Utmost attention was paid to the strengthening of military and technical cooperation.

photo

Kassymov and Patrushev also exchanged views on the situation in the sphere of regional and international security and areas of further partnership.

Security   Kazakhstan and Russia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region