    Secretary of Kazakh Security Council holds talks with Kyrgyz counterpart

    27 November 2019, 11:29

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – The planned extended consultations between the Security Councils of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan were held in Bishkek this week, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    As part of the consultations Assistant to President of Kazakhstan-Secretary of the Security Council Kalmukhanbet Kassymov and Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Damir Sagynbayev held talks to discuss the most relevant issues of cooperation.

    During the talks the sides exchanged views of the current and future risks and threats to regional security and considered in detail joint efforts to combat the manifestations of international terrorism and religious extremism.

    The consultations further focused on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation in fight against illicit drug trafficking, violations of migration legislation and what can be done to improve the situation.

    Additionally, Kassymov and Sagynbayev signed the Cooperation Plan between the Security Councils of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for 2020-2021.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

