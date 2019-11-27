Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Secretary of Kazakh Security Council holds talks with Kyrgyz counterpart

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 November 2019, 11:29
Secretary of Kazakh Security Council holds talks with Kyrgyz counterpart

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – The planned extended consultations between the Security Councils of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan were held in Bishkek this week, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

As part of the consultations Assistant to President of Kazakhstan-Secretary of the Security Council Kalmukhanbet Kassymov and Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Damir Sagynbayev held talks to discuss the most relevant issues of cooperation.

During the talks the sides exchanged views of the current and future risks and threats to regional security and considered in detail joint efforts to combat the manifestations of international terrorism and religious extremism.

The consultations further focused on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation in fight against illicit drug trafficking, violations of migration legislation and what can be done to improve the situation.

Additionally, Kassymov and Sagynbayev signed the Cooperation Plan between the Security Councils of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for 2020-2021.

Security   Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events