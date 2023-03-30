Go to the main site
    Secretary of Astana maslikhat elected

    30 March 2023, 13:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Erlan Kanalimov was elected as the Secretary of the maslikhat of Astana city by the unanimous decision of deputies of the 8th convocation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Mr. Kanalimov previously served as the Chairman of the maslikhat of Astana city of the 7th convocation.

    He is a graduate of the Management Institute and the Kazakhstan-Russia University.

    He held numerous posts in the Astana city administration, including deputy akim (mayor) of Astana city.

    The maslikhat of Astana city consists of 34 deputies, including 25 males and 9 females. The youngest is 22-years-old and the oldest is 46-years-old. The Amanat Party deputies hold 12 mandates, the Aq zhol Party – 3 mandates, the People's Party of Kazakhstan and the Baitaq Party – 1 mandate each. 17 more deputies one the single-mandate district seats.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

