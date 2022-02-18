Secretary-General of Energy Charter commends Kazakhstan's green agenda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Margulan Baimukhan met with the new head of the Energy Charter Secretariat, Secretary-General Guy Lenz, and Deputy Secretary-General Atsuko Hirose, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the promising areas of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Energy Charter Secretariat were discussed. Particular attention was paid to the participation of the Kazakh side in the modernization of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), as well as in reviewing the risk assessment of investments in the energy sector.

Guy Lenz and Atsuko Hirose noted the important role of Kazakhstan in promoting the international energy agenda, as well as the efforts of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent by 2030 and developing renewable energy sources.

As the Secretary-General confirmed that the Energy Charter, along with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) intends to make its unique contribution to promoting private investment in achieving an effective energy transition.

On his part, the Kazakh Envoy informed the ECT Secretariat about the main priorities of the Government of Kazakhstan to improve the socio-economic situation and investment climate in the country. A separate emphasis was placed on the country’s efforts to develop and modernize the national energy sector. As it was noted, since the beginning of 2011, the number of renewable energy facilities in Kazakhstan has increased from 23 to 111.

Against this background, the representatives of the Energy Charter showed considerable interest in the joint projects of Kazakhstan with the German-Swedish company ‘SVEVIND’ to install wind and solar power plants.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan invited the new leadership of the Energy Charter to visit Kazakhstan.

Background: Since December 17, 1991, Kazakhstan has been a member of the European Energy Charter. The Energy Charter Treaty was opened for signature in 1994. Kazakhstan ratified the ECT in October 1995. Initiatives taken by Kazakhstan under the Chairmanship of the Energy Charter Conference in 2014 included proposals to promote investment in the energy sector, transit and trade, improving the dispute resolution mechanism, and modernizing the Energy Charter process.