Secretaries of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Security Councils debate topical issues of coop

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty held extensive consultations between the apparatuses of the Security Councils of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the negotiations were chaired by the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Secretary of the Security Council Kalmukhanbet Kassymov and Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov. The meeting was attended by heads of central government bodies. The roundtable discussed topical issues of cooperation between the two countries.

The parties exchanged views on the state of regional and global security, current risks in Central Asia, and collaboration within the framework of international organizations.

The parties have touched upon the issues of cooperation in environmental safety including collaboration in the use and protection of transboundary rivers. In addition the roundtable discussed cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres.

Following the meeting the parties have agreed a Cooperation Plan for 2020 – 2021.