Secretariat of Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Leaders convenes in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The regular session of the working group of the Secretariat of Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Leaders convenes in the Kazakh capital bringing together 14 nations, the press service of the Information and Social Development Ministry of Kazakhstan reports.

The session of the working group is a platform for international interfaith cooperation to generate key items for the forthcoming VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Leaders to be held in 2021.

The Nursultan Nazarbayev Centre for interfaith and civilizational dialogue and Islamic Research Institute of the International Islamic University, Islamabad, signed the memorandum of understanding at the siting. The sides agreed to foster the interfaith and interethnic dialogue cooperation, to share information, to carry out joint research of the present-day and promising advance research projects on pressing issues.

As stated there, the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Leaders is widely acknowledged and is a standing dialogue platform bringing together representatives of various religions to debate the high-profile issues in the atmosphere of openness and confidence.



