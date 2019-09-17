Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Religion

Secretariat of Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Leaders convenes in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 September 2019, 21:09
Secretariat of Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Leaders convenes in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The regular session of the working group of the Secretariat of Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Leaders convenes in the Kazakh capital bringing together 14 nations, the press service of the Information and Social Development Ministry of Kazakhstan reports.

The session of the working group is a platform for international interfaith cooperation to generate key items for the forthcoming VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Leaders to be held in 2021.

The Nursultan Nazarbayev Centre for interfaith and civilizational dialogue and Islamic Research Institute of the International Islamic University, Islamabad, signed the memorandum of understanding at the siting. The sides agreed to foster the interfaith and interethnic dialogue cooperation, to share information, to carry out joint research of the present-day and promising advance research projects on pressing issues.

As stated there, the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Leaders is widely acknowledged and is a standing dialogue platform bringing together representatives of various religions to debate the high-profile issues in the atmosphere of openness and confidence.

photo

photo

photo


Religion   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry