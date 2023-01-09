Secondary housing prices falling in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan observes decline is secondary housing prices first time since March 2018. In December 2022, resale of apartments fell by 1.5% against November 2022, Kazinform learned from the National Statistics Bureau.

Shrinking of prices is recorded in Astana (5.1%), Shymkent (2.7%) and Aktau (1.6%) cities.

Housing rent in December lowered by 1.6%. Meanwhile, new housing prices surged by 0.4%.

Last year, secondary housing prices rose by 21.6%, while prices for new housing increased by 15.6% (compared to 2021). Rental housing went up in prices by 45% compared to December 2021.

In regional breakdown, primary housing prices soared in Aktobe – by 29.3%, Aktau – by 26.6%, Semey – by 22.3%. As for secondary housing, prices rose most in Semey (49.6%), Aktobe (42.4%), Kyzylorda (39.8%), Aktau (39.3%), Taldykorgan (32.9%), and Kostanay (32.4%). The most expensive rental housing is in Almaty (+70.5%) Kostanay (+54.6%) and Karaganda (+53.1%) cities.



