Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.2 eur/kzt 496.45

    rub/kzt 6.69 cny/kzt 68.28
Weather:
Astana-20-22℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Secondary housing prices falling in Kazakhstan

    9 January 2023, 17:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan observes decline is secondary housing prices first time since March 2018. In December 2022, resale of apartments fell by 1.5% against November 2022, Kazinform learned from the National Statistics Bureau.

    Shrinking of prices is recorded in Astana (5.1%), Shymkent (2.7%) and Aktau (1.6%) cities.

    Housing rent in December lowered by 1.6%. Meanwhile, new housing prices surged by 0.4%.

    Last year, secondary housing prices rose by 21.6%, while prices for new housing increased by 15.6% (compared to 2021). Rental housing went up in prices by 45% compared to December 2021.

    In regional breakdown, primary housing prices soared in Aktobe – by 29.3%, Aktau – by 26.6%, Semey – by 22.3%. As for secondary housing, prices rose most in Semey (49.6%), Aktobe (42.4%), Kyzylorda (39.8%), Aktau (39.3%), Taldykorgan (32.9%), and Kostanay (32.4%). The most expensive rental housing is in Almaty (+70.5%) Kostanay (+54.6%) and Karaganda (+53.1%) cities.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Statistics Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to build 12 rehabilitation centers
    Kazakh Senate to have new faces – Speaker Ashimbayev
    3 Kazakhstani tennis players to compete in 2023 Australian Open main singles draw
    Kazakhstan to vie for another berth for World Table Tennis Championships
    Popular
    1 Frosty weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 12
    2 85 ports closed, 1 person killed in Peru due to huge waves
    3 COVID-19: One death reported in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 January 12. Today's Birthdays
    5 2,434 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19