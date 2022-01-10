Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Second-tier banks resume operations in Kazakhstan

    10 January 2022, 13:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM All the second-tier banks of Kazakhstan return to normal nationwide, except for those located in Almaty and Taldykorgan cities, Kazinform reports.

    Some bank affiliates work in Almaty with restrictions.

    Second-tier banks resumed their operations. All the banks provide services through mobile applications, the agency for financial market development and regulation reports.

    Besides, all the cash machines function countrywide but for Almaty and Taldykorgan cities.

    As earlier reported, on January 6 all the financial organizations and second-tier banks suspended their operations due to the beginning of the anti-terror operations, internet service interruptions, and security concerns.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Banks 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region