Second-tier banks resume operations in Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2022, 13:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM All the second-tier banks of Kazakhstan return to normal nationwide, except for those located in Almaty and Taldykorgan cities, Kazinform reports.

Some bank affiliates work in Almaty with restrictions.

Second-tier banks resumed their operations. All the banks provide services through mobile applications, the agency for financial market development and regulation reports.

Besides, all the cash machines function countrywide but for Almaty and Taldykorgan cities.

As earlier reported, on January 6 all the financial organizations and second-tier banks suspended their operations due to the beginning of the anti-terror operations, internet service interruptions, and security concerns.


Banks   2022 state of emergency  
