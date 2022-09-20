Second runway to be built at Astana airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Passenger and cargo flow through the Astana airport will increase significantly by 2027-2028, for this reason the capacity of the airport should be increased too, First Deputy CEO of JSC Nur-Sultan Nazarbayev International Airport Daulet Khamzin says.

«We plan to renovate the runway pavement, the surface of taxiways and ramp as well as lighting navigational aids,» he said and added that a new runway will be built.

A special economic zone will be opened, he noted.

«All global changes are introduced to achieve two goals. The first goal is to turn the air harbor of Astana into the largest one in Kazakhstan in 2023 in terms of passenger flow and number of operated flights. The second goal is to increase cargo transportation more than 4fold in the nearest five years,» Daulet Khamzin explained.



