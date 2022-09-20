Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Second runway to be built at Astana airport

    20 September 2022, 12:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Passenger and cargo flow through the Astana airport will increase significantly by 2027-2028, for this reason the capacity of the airport should be increased too, First Deputy CEO of JSC Nur-Sultan Nazarbayev International Airport Daulet Khamzin says.

    «We plan to renovate the runway pavement, the surface of taxiways and ramp as well as lighting navigational aids,» he said and added that a new runway will be built.

    A special economic zone will be opened, he noted.

    «All global changes are introduced to achieve two goals. The first goal is to turn the air harbor of Astana into the largest one in Kazakhstan in 2023 in terms of passenger flow and number of operated flights. The second goal is to increase cargo transportation more than 4fold in the nearest five years,» Daulet Khamzin explained.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products