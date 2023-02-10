Second quake hits Kyrgyz territory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Another earthquake has been registered by the seismic stations network of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies today, Kazinform learned.

The 3.4-magnitude quake hit at 02:44pm Almaty time, at a depth of 20 kilometers, 113 kilometers southwest of Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.38° north latitude, and 76.12° east longitude.

The first 4.5M quake jolted 338 km southwestwards Almaty, near Issyk Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan, at 11:24 a.m. It occurred at a depth of 10 km.

