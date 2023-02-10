Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Second quake hits Kyrgyz territory

10 February 2023, 17:00
Second quake hits Kyrgyz territory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Another earthquake has been registered by the seismic stations network of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies today, Kazinform learned.

The 3.4-magnitude quake hit at 02:44pm Almaty time, at a depth of 20 kilometers, 113 kilometers southwest of Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.38° north latitude, and 76.12° east longitude.

The first 4.5M quake jolted 338 km southwestwards Almaty, near Issyk Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan, at 11:24 a.m. It occurred at a depth of 10 km.

Photo: EPA/Claudio Peri


Related news
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
Теги:
Read also
Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310
6 die as southern Türkiye hit by fresh earthquake
About 7.5 mln tourists visit Kyrgyzstan last year
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
At least 3 killed, 213 hurt after fresh quake hits southern Türkiye
Türkiye’s quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova under medical supervision - MFA
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News