Second phase of population and housing census starts in Kyrgyzstan

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 April 2022, 19:17
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The second phase of the population and housing census will take place in Kyrgyzstan from April 23 to May 2, the National Statistics Committee of the republic said Monday, Kabar reports.

During the census, population of remote and hard-to-reach regions will be enumerated. There are 116 localities in 15 regions in the republic. The census, as in the first phase, will be conducted in electronic format.

«Along with this, a control census will be held from April 23 to May 2. Persons who for some reason did not take the census, can contact the call center, operators will take the application and will send it to the territorial bodies of statistics,» the report says.

The first phase of the population and housing census of Kyrgyzstan was held from March 25 to April 3.

About 28,000 people from all regions of Kyrgyzstan were involved in the census campaign, of which 25,000 were enumerators.

The census forms included five questionnaires that contained more than 40 basic questions.


