Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Second Kazakh rescue team arrives in Türkiye

    8 February 2023, 18:49

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An aircraft carrying a second Kazakh rescue team landed in Gaziantep, Türkiye, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh emergency situations ministry.

    Offloading is underway. The newly arriving rescuers are to be sent to certain areas to join rescue efforts immediately, the ministry said in a statement,

    Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Türkiye.

    Kazakhstan is ready to send a team of 125 health workers to the regions of the country hit by major earthquakes.

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, charged the Government to allocate 1 million dollars in emergency aid to quake-stricken Türkiye.

    As earlier reported, an initial magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit near the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep at 4:17 am local time on Monday.

    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared a national mourning following the deadly quakes that hit the country.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
    Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
    Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
    Türkiye’s quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova under medical supervision - MFA
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022