Second Kazakh rescue team arrives in Türkiye

8 February 2023, 18:49
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An aircraft carrying a second Kazakh rescue team landed in Gaziantep, Türkiye, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh emergency situations ministry.

Offloading is underway. The newly arriving rescuers are to be sent to certain areas to join rescue efforts immediately, the ministry said in a statement,

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Türkiye.

Kazakhstan is ready to send a team of 125 health workers to the regions of the country hit by major earthquakes.

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, charged the Government to allocate 1 million dollars in emergency aid to quake-stricken Türkiye.

As earlier reported, an initial magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit near the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep at 4:17 am local time on Monday.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared a national mourning following the deadly quakes that hit the country.


