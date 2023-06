Second flights carrying UN reps arrives in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The second flight with 108 representatives of the United Nations arrived in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Upon arrival all the UN representatives were placed in quarantine and tested for COVID-19 by PCR despite being vaccinated.

Earlier it was reported that the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) had been moved to Almaty city, Kazakhstan.