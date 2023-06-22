Go to the main site
    Second day of high-school finals for 536,008 Italian pupils

    22 June 2023, 15:08

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The 'maturità' high-school final exams continued for 536,008 pupils from 27,895 classes on Thursday with the second written test, ANSA reports.

    Students at so-called classical high-schools were faced with a Latin exam in which they had to deal with a text by in the Seneca. Scientific high-school pupils had eight different questions, including two to resolve via mathematical functions and analytic geometry problems. The students kicked the exams off with a written Italian test on Wednesday. This year the finals fully return to the format used before the COVID-19 pandemic, with two written exams (three in some cases) and a final oral test.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

