Second day of high-school finals for 536,008 Italian pupils

ROME. KAZINFORM - The 'maturità' high-school final exams continued for 536,008 pupils from 27,895 classes on Thursday with the second written test, ANSA reports.

Students at so-called classical high-schools were faced with a Latin exam in which they had to deal with a text by in the Seneca.

Scientific high-school pupils had eight different questions, including two to resolve via mathematical functions and analytic geometry problems.

The students kicked the exams off with a written Italian test on Wednesday.

This year the finals fully return to the format used before the COVID-19 pandemic, with two written exams (three in some cases) and a final oral test.