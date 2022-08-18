18 August 2022 11:18

Second crew of Kazakh tank team wins at Intl Army Games 2022

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The servicemen of the Kazakh Armed Forces are successfully performing at the International Army Games 2022, the press service of the Ministry of Defense informs.

The tank crews of Kazakhstan won again in Tank Biathlon competition at the Alabino military range in Moscow. The crew which included tank c ommander, seniour lieutenant Seitzhan Koblanuly, gunner, sergeant Baurzhan Bugibayev and tank driver, corporal Zhannur Zhumabayev confidently overcame the obstacles and coped with fire missions. The crew passed the track in 26 minutes 35 seconds. The team of Uzbekistan finished 2nd in 27 minutes 23 seconds.

The first stage of the Sea Cup competition took place in Azerbaijan, during which the teams shot floating dummy mines. Navies of Azerbaijan and Russia finished first with 45 points, and the Kazakh team stands second with 42 points. The crew of Saryarka ship was led by Captain 3rd rank Rauan Yergebek and included seniour lieutenant Azamat Baktygaliyev and chief warrant officer Yerlan Tokhtabayev.

In Elbrus Ring competition held in Kabardino-Balkaria, the Kazakh team climbed from the 5th line to the 3rd after performing four special tasks on an artificial rock relief. Russian alpinists are first, and Uzbek militaries are third.

The first stage of the Warrior of Peace competition finished in Armenia, following which the military servicemen of Belarus stand first, Kazakhstan is second, and the Russian team is third.













Photo:: gov.kz