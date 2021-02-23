Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Second COVID-19 vaccine shots given to 120 Akmola rgn residents so far

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 February 2021, 21:14
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – The second stage of the COVID-19 vaccination is in full swing in Akmola region, with the region’s State Medical Officer Ainagul Musina and Acting Head of the Health Office Nariman Syzdykov among the first to receive the second COVID-19 vaccine shots, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Akmola region, the first stage of vaccination covered 1,298 people, including 1,285 health workers, six teachers, and seven civil servants.

120 Akmola residents have already been given the second COVID-19 vaccine shots as part of the second stage which has been undergoing with the use of the domestically produced Sputnik V vaccines since February 22.

It is said that a new batch of the vaccines produced at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant is expected to be delivered to the region. The vaccines are said to be given first to security officials, teachers and health workers.

Notably, the vaccines are being administered at medical facilities of Kokshetau city, and Zerendi and Burabay districts.


Akmola region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
