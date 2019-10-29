Sec of State meets staff of research institutions and universities of Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev has visited a number of scientific and research centers and higher education institutions of the capital, Kazinform reports.

The Secretary of State met with the staff of Qogamdyk Kelisim (Public Accord) organization, Eurasian Integration Institute, Central Communications Center, Kazakhstan Institute of Social Development and Center for International Programs. He informed the participants about the state policy in the field of interethnic accord, education, science and information.

Krymbek Kusherbayev also visited the Eurasian National Gumilyov University and Saken Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University where he got familiarized with the programmes and infrastructure of the educational institutions.