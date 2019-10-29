Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Sec of State meets staff of research institutions and universities of Nur-Sultan

    29 October 2019, 20:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev has visited a number of scientific and research centers and higher education institutions of the capital, Kazinform reports.

    The Secretary of State met with the staff of Qogamdyk Kelisim (Public Accord) organization, Eurasian Integration Institute, Central Communications Center, Kazakhstan Institute of Social Development and Center for International Programs. He informed the participants about the state policy in the field of interethnic accord, education, science and information.

    Krymbek Kusherbayev also visited the Eurasian National Gumilyov University and Saken Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University where he got familiarized with the programmes and infrastructure of the educational institutions.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Secretary of State of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty