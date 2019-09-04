Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Sec of State meets participants of 1st Asian Countries’ Writers Forum

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 September 2019, 17:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Marat Tazhin met with the participants of the 1st Forum of Asian Countries’ Writers in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Noble Prize nominees - writer from Qatar Moza al-Malki, South Korean poet Ko Un, Mongolian writer Mend-Ooyo Gombojav, People’s Writer of Azerbaijan Anar Rzayev, Russian writer and translator Anatoli Kim, People’s Writer of Kazakhstan Olzhas Suleimenov and others were invited to the meeting.

Marat Tazhin noted that the Forum was held on the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Secretary of State drew the participants’ attention to the importance of implementation of the main points outlined by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Forum.

The guests thanked the leadership of Kazakhstan for organization of the unique forum at a high level, for warm meetings with Kazakhstanis and interesting professional discussions. They expressed confidence that the Forum would contribute to the strengthening of interaction between literary communities of Asian countries.

The 1st Forum of Asian Countries’ Writers began its work in Nur-Sultan today. Writers from about 40 countries of Asia are participating in it.


