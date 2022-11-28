Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Search goes on for missing after deadly Ischia landslide in Italy

28 November 2022, 16:47
ROME. KAZINFORM - Rescue workers on Monday continued the search for five people who are missing after Saturday's landslide on the Gulf of Naples island of Ischia, which killed at least seven people, ANSA reports.

A newborn baby and two other children are among the confirmed victims of the disaster.
Four people are injured and 230 are homeless after a massive avalanche of mud and debris hit the town of Casamicciola Terme following intense rain.
On Sunday Premier Giorgia Meloni's cabinet declared a state of emergency on the island and approved an initial allocation of two millions in funding to address the aftermath of the landslide.
Ischia's schools will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Photo: ansa.it


