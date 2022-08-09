9 August 2022 14:17

Search for missing girl enters 3rd day in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The policemen, volunteers and thousands of locals joined the search operations for five-year-old Madina Yerlankyzy, who went missing in Kostanay region. All of them believe that the girl will be found safe and sound.

As earlier reported, the girl left home early morning on August 7. An hour later she was seen on camera footages. Someone also saw the girl walking towards the Kostanay-Vedenka highway.

On August 8 over 500 policemen, volunteers, local bodies and locals joined the search. Besides, the helicopter, drones and dogs were used to expand search areas.

The search for the missing girl continued throughout the night. Police combed through the two cornfields stretching over 33 ha and 10 ha and two potato fields. As a result, a corncob with traces of children's teeth was found there. It was sent for examination.

As of 13:00 over 12 fields were examined from the air, people combed through another 8 fields. Police left water and food on their way as the girl has not been found yet.