ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Search for a 1,5-year-old toddler went missing in Zhuldyz district continues in Atyrau. About 400 locals and volunteers have joined search operations today.

About 100 policemen, rescuers are searching for the missing kid aided by two dogs and three drones. Today they are expected to comb through 50 streets in Zhuldyz district and all outskirts.