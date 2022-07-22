Qazaq TV
Search for female journalist's body drowned 3 days ago underway in Akmola rgn
22 July 2022 14:58

Search for female journalist's body drowned 3 days ago underway in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Rescuers of Akmola region are still searching for a body of a 27-year-old female journalist who drowned in Vyacheslavka water reservoir near Nur-Sultan city 3 days ago, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional emergency department, the tragedy occurred on July 19 at around 09.00 pm near Arnasai village of Arshaly district. The woman was riding a hydro-scooter, when she suddenly lost control of the vehicle and fell into the water. The incident occurred at a distance of 250-300 m from the shore and at a depth of 20 m. A rescuer working in this area rushed to save the woman, but, unfortunately, it was too late.

On the day of the tragedy, the woman was vacationing together with her friends in one of the recreation areas in Arnasai village, the emergency department said.

Inbusiness.kz portal says, the woman was a journalist at Atameken Business Channel.


